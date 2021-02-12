Apple, the Cupertino based mobile maker, has arranged its Apple Days Sale 2021 on the Indian e-commerce platform 'Flipkart'. During this sale, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, AirPods are being offered at amazing discounts. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards & Easy EMI. Here are the top deals from this sale listed on Flipkart. Apple’s Affordable Clamshell Folding iPhone Under Works: Report.

Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Mini-

iPhone 12 is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards EMI transactions, Rs 1,500 discount via HDFC Bank debit cards. iPhone 12 Mini is listed for Rs 69,900 on Flipkart. Customers can avail Rs 6,000 with HDFC bank credit card and an additional Rs 3,000 discount. In addition to this, the company is providing up to Rs 16,500 via exchange deals.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Apple iPhone 11 & iPhone XR -

iPhone 11 is available at Rs 49,999 for the 64GB model. Sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Rs 4,901 discount, no-cost EMI at Rs 8,334 per month, standard EMI options and an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,500. On the other hand, iPhone XR is listed at Rs 41,999, customers can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI and up to Rs 16,500 off via exchange deals.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple iPhone SE-

iPhone SE is now being offered at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart. Interested customers can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit cards transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 10 percent off on first two purchase using Bank of Baroda Master Debit cards & more.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Photo Credits: Apple)

In addition to this, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple iMac, iPad and Apple Watch Series 3 are being sold at decent discounts.

