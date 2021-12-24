Vijay Sales, the Indian retailer, has announced Apple Days Sale in which its offering several Apple products at a discount price. These products include iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Series, AirPods Pro, Watch Series 7 and more. The sale is live now and will be valid till December 31, 2021. Let's take a look at some of the offers. Apple Starts Trial Production of iPhone 13 in India: Report.

Apple iPhone 13 was launched at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model. Vijay Sales is offering the handset at 69,900 with a cashback of Rs 6,000 via HDFC Bank cards. In addition to this, there is an exchange offer. Customers can also get Rs 3,000 as an exchange bonus if their device old device carries a minimum value of Rs 5,000.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Vijay Sales)

The exchange bonus will further lower the price to Rs 61,900. iPhone 13 Mini is listed at a discount price of Rs 60,400 after applying the HDFC Bank offer. iPhone 13 Pro Max is now available from Rs 1,18,400 after applying a flat Rs 5,000 discount.

Apple MacBook Air (Photo Credits: Vijay Sales)

In addition to iPhones, Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on iPad 9th Gen, which is available at a starting price of Rs 26,600. iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs 46,900.

AirPods Pro (Photo Credits: Vijay Sales)

Moreover, Apple Watch Series 7 is being offered from Rs 36,100. AirPods Pro is now listed at Rs 17,990.

