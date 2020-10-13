Apple, the American smartphone maker has organised its 'Hi, Speed' event today to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series globally. iPhone 12 series will comprise of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max. All models of iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support. The online launch event is scheduled for 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST) & will be streamed online through Apple's official YouTube & website. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. 2020 Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launching Tomorrow.

In terms of specifications, 2020 iPhone models are likely to sport OLED super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield glass cover on top. iPhone Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro models will come with a 6.1-inch display.

Apple iPhone. (Photo Credits: iPhone iOS Thailand)

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch screen. Coming to the camera, iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 will use a minimum of dual rear cameras along with a wide-angle lens & an ultra-wide-angle shooter. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a triple rear camera module.

2020 Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Yuri Semenko)

2020 iPhones are expected to be powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. According to a leak on Weibo, all iPhone 12 models will support 15W wireless charging that will be called 'MagSafe'. Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 12 Mini could get a starting price of $699 (approximately Rs 51,280). iPhone 12 is likely to start at $799 (approximately Rs 58,650), while iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are likely to begin from $999 (approximately Rs 73,300) & $1,099 (approximately Rs 80,600) respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

According to the reports, pre-orders for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro would start from October 16 or October 17, 2020 & will go on sale on October 23, 2020. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders could start in November 2020.

