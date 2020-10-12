Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant is all set to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series in the global market tomorrow. The new generation iPhone series will comprise of four models this time around. The 2020 iPhone 12 family will include iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Ahead of its official launch, key specifications and pricing details of the new-gen iPhones have surfaced online on Weibo. The upcoming 2020 iPhones will get OLED Super Retina XDR displays. If the market reports are to be believed the new iPhone 12 family are rumoured to have MagSafe-branded wireless charging accessories. Apple iPhone 12 Prices & Specifications Leaked Ahead of its Launch.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch (Photo Credits: Every Apple Pro)

If the leaked information is to be believed, the 2020 iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are likely to be priced with a starting price of $699 and $799 respectively. They are likely to be offered in four colour options - Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to get a starting price of $999 and $1099, respectively. They could be offered in Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue colour options.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits:

The Weibo post also hinted at the availability details of these phones. It suggests that pre-orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro would start from October 16 or 17 onwards with availability towards the end of this month, probably October 23. The iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-orders by early next month from November 6 or 7 with availability starting to on 13 or 14. The top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max may be available for pre-orders on November 13 or 14, while its availability could start from November 20 or 21.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD Render Images Leaked Online (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As far as the specifications are concerned, the 2020 iPhones may sport OLED Super Retina XDR displays with a ceramic shield glass cover on top. Rumours suggest that the iPhone Mini will sport a 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will see a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with a 6.7-inch display. The new iPhone 12 models will use a minimum of dual rear cameras in combination with a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the other hand, both iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max phones will get a triple rear camera setup.

Apart from the new generation iPhone 12 models, the tech giant is also expected to launch the HomePod Mini during the event. Apple might launch the HomePod smart speaker at a price of $99. It is expected to be 3.3-inch in size carrying an S5 processor. Pre-orders for the smart speaker will commence from November 6 or 7 onwards with the sale starting from November 16 or 17.

