Apple launched the iPhone 13 Series last week and has been accepting pre-orders of the same since September 17, 2021. The iPhone 13 Series comprises iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Apple had announced that all variants of the iPhone 13 Series will be shipped on September 24, 2021. Now, Apple has silently postponed the shipping dates of Pro and Pro Max smartphones in select markets including India. As per the Apple India website, customers who have pre-ordered the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones will receive their devices next month, specifically between October 25 to October 30, 2021. Vodafone-Idea Offers Special Cashback Benefits on Apple iPhone 13 Pre-Order.

It is important to note that only iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models' shipping dates have been delayed. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 models will be shipped between September 24 to September 27, 2021. Apple iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model whereas the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900 respectively.

On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant whereas the 256GB and 512GB variants retail at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900. The handset with 1TB storage is being offered at Rs 1,79,900.

The Mini model sports a 5.4-inch FHD+ OLED screen whereas iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones get a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro Max gets a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2778x1284 pixels. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 feature a 12MP dual rear camera setup whereas the Pro and Pro Max models get a 12MP triple rear camera module.

