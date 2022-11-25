New Delhi, November 25 : Apple’s upcoming big launch, the iPhone 15 is highly speculated with innumerable rumours buzzing around it, even though its actual global launch is about a year away. We already know few details that might be actually true, such as a more premium titanium body ditching the stainless steel and more rounded and elegant design appeal and other details. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro: Know Expected Specifications, Features and Launch Date of Apple's Upcoming iPhones.

Now some more rumours have surfaced regarding the upcoming iteration of the iconic iPhone smartphone series. It is being said that some of the design elements for the handsets are going to be borrowed from Apple’s another iconic product range – the Macbook laptops. Let’s check all the recent floating rumours about the iPhone 15.

Apple iPhone 15 Series – Recent Rumours :

As per recent speculations, Apple wants to combine some design elements of the MacBook with the iPhone 15 series.

The new iPhone should also get a design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 5C, but of course not in plastic body but in the rumoured titanium built.

Apple ditched the flat, sharp-edged design for its MacBooks in favour of the rounded and softer design, and the same approach is being adopted for the iPhone 15 series.

Like the Apple Watch, the iPhone is also expected to come with an Ultra model and the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be part of the upcoming iPhone series.

The current Pro Max flagship trim could even get replaced with the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 is also expected to ditch the Lightning connector to adopt the USB Type-C port.

The top trim of the Apple iPhone 15 is also expected to get a periscope camera with humongous zoom abilities. iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Want To Buy Apple's New Premium iPhone? This Is How Much You Will Have To Spend.

Apart from all the exciting rumoured upgrades, the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series is also likely to come with a different design for the buttons and could even ditch the physical buttons completely. Hence, the wait for the iPhone 15 is immense.

