New Delhi, November 15 : Tech giant Apple just recently introduced its iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, rumours are abuzz about the next-gen iPhone or the iPhone 15 already. As per reports, Apple is all braced up to launch its top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Ultra. The Ultra variant of the next-gen iPhone is likely to be the top-notch iPhone offering and obviously the most expensive as well in the entire iPhone series so far. This new Ultra variant might also replace the Pro Max variants in the iPhone series. iPhone 14 Pro Models Demand Exceeds Production, Says Report.

Apple has recently started using the Ultra name for its most powerful devices that comes powered by the monstrously powerful chipset. As per the tweet by an industry insider – the iPhone 15 Ultra "will cost substantially more to manufacture than the iPhone 14 Pro Max."

This means that the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra could cost over $1,099, which translates to Rs 1,39,900. However, when launched in India, the iPhone 15 Ultracould have could be tagged at over Rs 1.5 lakh.

Expected Offerings From Apple iPhone 15 Ultra:

Apple is likely to use a more premium body material for the iPhone 15 Ultra. The device might feature a titanium build for superb durability. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch screen with the Dynamic Island notch. Reports suggest there might be a periscope-style lens for the 15 telephoto cameras for optimum optical zoom. A 6x optical zoom support is also rumoured. 5G on Apple Devices: Here’s How To Activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on iPhone 12, 13 and iPhone 14 Series.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would also boast of the next-gen Bionic chipset, while Qualcomm's high-end modem will continue for 5G support. The largest battery ever on an iPhone is also expected to be a part of the package to completely blow the user’s mind.

