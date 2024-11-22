New Delhi, November 22: Apple is reportedly working on an update for Siri to transform it into a more conversational and AI-powered digital assistant. Apple is likely to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini Live to enhance Siri’s abilities to provide more natural and context-aware responses.

The update will likely include integrating advanced AI technologies, which may allow Siri to perform tasks similar to AI chatbots like OpenAI ChatGPT.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple Inc. is developing an advanced conversational version of Siri, with plans for an announcement in 2025. The full rollout is anticipated in 2026. According to multiple reports, Apple is developing an improved version of Siri, which is called LLM Siri. The new Siri will use an advanced large language model to enhance its capabilities. Meta Purges Over 2 Million Accounts Linked To Scam Centres in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, UAE and Philippines.

It is said to make Siri a more conversational and smart assistant. Siri will likely be able to have conversations with users, responding in a way that feels more natural and similar to how humans talk. The new voice assistant, which is expected to be included in Apple Intelligence, is being referred to as "LLM Siri" by the team developing it. LLMs are a key part of generative AI technology. They are said to process vast amounts of data to recognise patterns and provide answers to questions. OpenAI May Be Considering To Take On Google Chrome, Likely To Introduce Its Web Browser.

Siri might soon be able to manage more complicated tasks, which at the moment can only be done using OpenAI’s ChatGPT in iOS 18.2. Reports suggest that the new version of Siri is currently being tested in standalone apps on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Siri is anticipated to become better at handling a wider range of tasks to offer an engaging and conversational experience. These improvements could make it a more sophisticated personal assistant for Apple users. One of the new features allows Siri to send requests to ChatGPT, which is optional and does not require users to have an account.

