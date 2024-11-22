New Delhi, November 22: OpenAI may be planning to expand its influence beyond chatbots and AI research by developing its own web browser. The company could be considering to take on Google’s Chrome browser. If the development progresses, it would place the ChatGPT maker in direct competition with Google Chrome, a web browser that has been the default choice for millions of users worldwide.

As per a report of The Information, OpenAI has considered developing a browser that would combine its chatbot capabilities. The new browser might offer users a more interactive and AI-enhanced browsing experience. OpenAI is said to have discussed with app developers and various websites, such as Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline. X New Feature Update: Check List of Features Introduced by Elon Musk-Run Platform Recently.

These companies might have had the opportunity to see an early version or design of OpenAI's new product. Sam Altman-led company is likely looking to gather feedback and build partnerships that could enhance the product's development and future use.

Google's future is currently under scrutiny. The US Department of Justice has been looking into how Google dominates the search engine market. Multiple reports suggest that the Department of Justice has proposed major changes to how Google is organised and operates. It could even include the possibility of selling its Chrome browser. The development can be seen as an effort to reduce Google's control over the search engine market and to create a more competitive environment. Elon Musk on Time Magazine Cover Page: Tech Billionaire Described as 'Kingmaker' by US Magazine After Donald Trump's Win, Netizens React.

OpenAI has recently launched a new feature for ChatGPT that allows it to search the web. ChatGPT can now look up information online to answer your questions. It will automatically decide when to search the web based on what you ask, but you can also choose to search manually by clicking the search icon. The new search feature is available on the ChatGPT website, as well as on the desktop and mobile apps. Users who have a ChatGPT Plus or Team subscription will be able to use this feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).