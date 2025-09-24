Xbox cross-platform play has received a major upgrade. Xbox aims to bring more flexibility and ease to the gaming experience. Xbox shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24, 2025, and announced, "Cross-platform play just got an upgrade." The new update will allow players to access their play history across PC, handheld devices, and consoles, including all cloud-playable games on PC. Players can now switch between devices and continue their games without losing their game progress. It will make it easier and quicker to pick up where they left off. The upgrade is a big step in making gaming more connected and seamless across different platforms. Borderlands 4 Delayed: Upcoming 1st Person Action-RPG Game Postponed From October 3 Release on Nintendo Switch 2, Pre-Orders Cancelled.

Xbox New Update

Cross-platform play just got an upgrade. Access your play history across your PC, Handheld and Console devices (including all cloud-playable games on PC) so you can pick up where you left off quicker than ever! pic.twitter.com/AyJ0PGu6AK — Xbox (@Xbox) September 23, 2025

