Asus, the Taiwan-based tech giant, is said to introduce ROG Phone 6 Series this year. The ROG Phone 6 Series could consist of ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro models. Ahead of its launch, 2D renders of both devices have been leaked online by a tipster Equal Leaks, revealing their back panel. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate First Sale Tomorrow Via Flipkart at 12 PM IST; Price, Features & Specifications.

As per the leaked renders, triple rear cameras housed a rectangular module can be seen, along with a flash. The ROG Phone 6 Series will carry a similar design as that of the ROG Phone 5 Series. Both models of the ROG Phone 6 Series will get Republic of Gamers branding at the rear bottom.

Apart from this, nothing more is known. Asus is yet to release teasers of the upcoming ROG Phone 6 Series. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. As per a report, the upcoming ROG Phones might debut in March 2022, given that the ROG Phone 5 was launched in March 2021.

