Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker is all set to launch its ZenFone 8 Series today in the global market. ZenFone 8 Series is likely to comprise ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip phones. The company has been teasing the ZenFone 8 Series on its Twitter and other social media channels revealing its few specifications. The virtual launch event of the ZenFone 8 Series will commence at 7:00 pm CEST (10:30 pm IST) via Asus's YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. As a reminder, the company postponed its ZenFone 8 Series in India due to COVID-19. Asus ZenFone 8 Prices Leaked Online: Report.

In terms of specifications, as per tipster Mukul Sharma, the ZenFone 8 Mini phone will feature a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Asus ZenFone 8 (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit1 Twitter)

Can you guess how many 9s fit on the display? What could it mean? ;) https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) May 10, 2021

For optics, the phone is said to feature a dual rear camera comprising a 64MP main shooter with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. At the front, there will be a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The ZenFone 8 device could feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

Asus Zenfone 8 Teased (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the other hand, ZenFone 8 Flip device will flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the handset will also come powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone will sport a flip camera mechanism with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The smartphone will get a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Asus ZenFone 8 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

Coming to the prices, the ZenFone 8 phone is likely to be priced at EUR 700 (approximately Rs 62,500) for the 8GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB is expect to cost EUR 750 (approximately Rs 67,000) and EUR 800 (approximately Rs 71,500). Asus will announce the pricing of its ZenFone 8 Mini and ZenFone 8 Flip phones today during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).