Asus, the Taiwanese smartphone maker is all set to launch its ZenFone 8 Series today in the global market. ZenFone 8 Series is likely to comprise ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip phones. The company has been teasing the ZenFone 8 Series on its Twitter and other social media channels revealing its few specifications. The virtual launch event of the ZenFone 8 Series will commence at 7:00 pm CEST (10:30 pm IST) via Asus's YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. As a reminder, the company postponed its ZenFone 8 Series in India due to COVID-19. Asus ZenFone 8 Prices Leaked Online: Report.
In terms of specifications, as per tipster Mukul Sharma, the ZenFone 8 Mini phone will feature a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Can you guess how many 9s fit on the display? What could it mean? ;) https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize
— ASUS (@ASUS) May 10, 2021
For optics, the phone is said to feature a dual rear camera comprising a 64MP main shooter with a Sony IMX686 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens. At the front, there will be a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The ZenFone 8 device could feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 64MP dual rear camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and more.
On the other hand, ZenFone 8 Flip device will flaunt a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the handset will also come powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone will sport a flip camera mechanism with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The smartphone will get a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
Coming to the prices, the ZenFone 8 phone is likely to be priced at EUR 700 (approximately Rs 62,500) for the 8GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB is expect to cost EUR 750 (approximately Rs 67,000) and EUR 800 (approximately Rs 71,500). Asus will announce the pricing of its ZenFone 8 Mini and ZenFone 8 Flip phones today during its launch event.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).