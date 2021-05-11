Asus ZenFone 8 smartphone's prices have been leaked online. The company was all set to launch its ZenFone 8 Series tomorrow in India but due to COVID-19, Asus postponed its launch event. The company has not announced the new launch date of its launch event yet. Asus ZenFone 8 Series will comprise ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones. Last week, specifications of both devices were leaked online and now a new report has leaked the European prices of the ZenFone 8 handset. Asus ROG Laptops & ZenFone 8 Series India Launch Postponed Due to COVID-19.

As per a tipster Sudhanshu, the smartphone will be available in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB. The base model will be priced at EUR 700 (approximately Rs 62,500) whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 16GB + 256GB variants will be offered at EUR 750 (approximately Rs 67,000) and EUR 800 (approximately Rs 71,500) respectively.

In terms of specifications, ZenFone 8 is expected to feature a 5.92-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will get a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP wide-angle lens. At the front, there will be a 12MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options might include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. The device is likely to come packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

