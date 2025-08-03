Sydney, August 3: Atlassian, an Australian software giant, laid off employees amid AI integration. The latest round of Atlassian layoffs has affected more than 150 employees. Amid this, Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes purchased a private jet costing USD 75 million and justified its purchase, sparking controversy in the tech world and among the employees. He said that buying the private jet was necessary for him.

According to reports, the Atlassian layoffs were announced by CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes by sending a pre-recorded message affecting over 150 employees. The employees criticised the method of laying them off and reportedly waited 15 minutes to get the layoff confirmation email. As the announcement occurred, the affected employees were locked out of their work laptops. TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services To Lay Off Around 2% of Global Workforce Over Next 12 Months, Job Cuts Likely To Impact 12,000 Employees.

Atlassian Layoffs Amid AI Adoption: Check Severance Pay, Benefits

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar emphasised the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI) in personal life and publicly supported the technology's transformative potential. According to a report by Financial Express, Scott Farquhar encouraged individuals and leaders in all sectors to adopt AI daily. This year, several tech giants have already started cutting jobs after implementing AI-based automation; however, very few have admitted to directly cutting jobs due to the technology.

Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, TCS and others have laid off thousands of employees this year to restructure the business and make it cost-effective. Layoffs. Fyi confirmed that 80,250 employees were laid off in 2025 by 171 tech companies. Recently, Microsoft shared a list highlighting the riskiest 40 jobs and the safest 40 jobs likely to be impacted by AI. TCS Layoffs: Is AI Responsibile for Massive 12,000 Job Cuts at Tata Consultancy Services? CEO K Krithivasan Cites This Reason Behind Layoff Plans.

Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Buys Private Jet

Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes, with a net worth of USD 13.9 billion, bought a Bombardier Global 7500 private plane for USD 75 million amid the announcement of layoffs at the company. He defended his purchase and said the private plane was essential for him to be a "present dad" while managing a global business. He also said he bought a Bombardier Global 7500 for personal security. He noted that he moved to acknowledge the ethical dilemma and maintain his lifestyle and work commitments.

