New Delhi, July 27: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly planning a shift in its workforce structure with upcoming job cuts. As per reports, the company is said to be preparing for a round of layoffs targeting a small percentage of its mid and senior-level employees. The TCS layoffs appear to be part of a larger transformation in the company that could impact various roles across countries where TCS operates.

TCS is said to be aligning its plans by focusing on areas such as new technologies, business expansions, and rethinking its operational approach. The layoffs, which are expected to take place during the fiscal year 2026, may reflect the company’s push towards a future-oriented outlook. As per a report of CNBC TV 18, TCS is reportedly preparing to lay off about 2% of its global workforce over the next 12 months. NASA Layoffs: US Space Agency May Lose 20% of Workforce As 3,870 Employees Expected To Depart.

The TCS job cuts could affect mid and senior-level roles within the company. TCS has reportedly begun to reskill and redeploy employees through various internal programmes ahead of the workforce changes under the strategic restructuring. TCS is said to be making a major shift in its business approach. It reportedly includes investments in new technology, more use of artificial intelligence (AI), expansion into new markets, and changes to its infrastructure and workforce.

The upcoming TCS layoffs could impact 12,000 employees. The company reportedly said, "As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2% of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and the senior grades, over the course of the year." Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

The company reportedly acknowledged the difficulty of the situation for employees who were expected to be impacted. The company have expressed gratitude for their service and assured that efforts will be made to offer proper benefits, outplacement help, counselling, and support as they move towards new opportunities.

