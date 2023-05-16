New Delhi, May 16: Google had recently released an update for the Google app. This update reportedly caused a lot of trouble for some Pixel users, especially some Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users.

So what should the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users do in order to fix these issues? Let's take a quick look at the details.

Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 7 Issues & Bug Fix Details

A lot of Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users expressed grievances over extreme battery draining as well as overheating. These users posted about these issues over online public forums. Reportedly, the new google update had a bug that caused these issues and is similar to a previous bug reported in December 2022 that caused feeble haptic feedback.

Post all the user feedback, Google paused the update and has already rolled out a patch to fix these issues, as per reports. Reportedly, the tech giant has confirmed about the bugs in the update that caused battery depletion as well as overheating issues. This backend change within the Google app affected a some of the Android devices.

Google commented that it has already rolled out a bug fix after taking noting the issues that the users reported about. According to the tech behemoth, the affected Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users should be able to see their handsets functioning normally without having to do anything at all. The bug fix has been done over a server update, hence, the users don’t have to install or update software to fix the problem, and their devices should function properly with immediate effect.

