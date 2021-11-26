Black Friday Sale is live now, and major e-commerce websites are offering several products such as smartphones, earbuds, gaming consoles and more at a discount price. If you are looking to purchase any tech product at a discount price, then this is the right time. We have listed down below some of the best deals from Black Friday Sale 2021. Black Friday Sale 2021: Top Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs, Headphones, Tablets & More.

Apple AirPods 3:

AirPods 3 (Photo Credits: Apple)

AirPods 3 were launched along with iPhone 13 Series in September 2021. The latest generation of AirPods is now available at $170 on Amazon.com. The e-commerce platform is also providing an additional $20 off during checkout bringing down the effective price to $150.

Oculus Quest 2:

Facebook Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset (Photo Credits: IANS)

Oculus Quest 2 is listed on Best Buy at $299 for the 128GB internal storage. The 256GB model is available at Rs $399. The website is providing a $50 e-gift card. With the Quest 2, it is easy to meet up with friends in VR. It comes with a fast processor, high-resolution display, support for games and more.

Apple Watch SE:

Apple Watch SE (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple Watch SE is now being offered at $219 for the 40mm model via Best Buy. The 44mm model is listed at $249. It gets a Retina LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 448x368 pixels. The Watch SE runs on watchOS 7.0, features 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0 support and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 128GB is now available at $300 with eligible trade-in deals. Samsung is also providing free Galaxy Buds 2. If you do not have a smartphone to trade-in, then the device will cost you $899. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz display and is water-resistant.

In addition to this, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series, Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 5a, Fitbit Charge 5, Kindle Paperwhite 2021, Nintendo Switch and more are being offered at a discount price.

