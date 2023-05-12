Delhi, May 11: Since modern smartphones became commonplace, compact cameras have become quite rare. Now, Canon has launched a new compact camera aimed at smartphone users. The Canon PowerShot V10 is designed for content creation and offers unique video recording capabilities.

The new compact camera comes with Canon's EOS imaging technology that helps to record high-quality 4K UHD videos with bright colours, even in dark conditions. It features a built-in microphone that captures clear sound and reduces noise.

The Canon PowerShot V10 comes with a 19mm wide-angle lens. It offers aspect ratio markers that can help you frame your shots. The vertical grip is designed to fit both right- and left-handed users. The screen can be tilted to adjust the camera angle.

The new camera comes with a retractable and tiltable stand that can be attached to the camera body. This removes the need for a tripod. It can work with your smartphone and other devices. You can also use the new lightweight camera as a webcam via a USB-C cable or stream LIVE videos to Facebook or YouTube using the Camera Connect app and your smartphone’s mobile network.

Additional features include a 1-inch CMOS Sensor and an autofocus feature that can track your face or a specific area. Camera settings allow you to adjust exposure, colour filters, etc.

The Canon PowerShot V10 is priced in India at Rs. 39,995. It will be available for purchase in June through online and offline retailers.

