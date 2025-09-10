Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has announced the release of the ZR, a full-frame sensor camera and the smallest model in the Z CINEMA series. The full-frame sensor camera can be used for cinema, high-end productions, and creators with high-quality imaging solutions. The Nikon ZR is a result of a collaboration between Nikon and RED Digital Cinema, a subsidiary of Nikon. It combines advanced technologies from Nikon and a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, RED Digital Cinema, Inc. The ZR sensor comes with R3D NE, a new video recording file format based on RED's R3D RAW video recording codec and developed exclusively for Nikon cameras. It offers two base ISO levels, ISO 800 and ISO 6400, and delivers over 15 stops of dynamic range. It also supports internal recording of up to 6K/59.94p video. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts on September 23: Google Pixel 9 Tipped To Get Huge Price Cut During BBD Sale 2025; Check Details.

Nikon Announces ZR, Full-Frame Sensor Camera in Z CINEMA Series

A new chapter officially begins. 🎬 The Nikon ZR: Born Cinematic. pic.twitter.com/0y4ON3R1o9 — NikonUSA (@NikonUSA) September 10, 2025

