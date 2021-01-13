New Delhi, Jan 13: Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Wednesday showcased a wide variety of new laptops at the ongoing Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The event marked the debut of the ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop with the XG Mobile external GPU, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE gaming laptop, Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptop. According to the company, these latest products and more are available to explore in ROG Citadel XV, a boundary-breaking interactive experience introduced during the ROG For Those Who Dare virtual event live stream and available to download for free on Steam. CES 2021: Lenovo Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5 Pro & Legion 5 Gaming Laptops Revealed.

ROG Flow X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable gaming laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop is available with a 120 Hz FHD panel or a high-res 4K panel that's protected by tough Corning Gorilla glass and features a narrow-frame design. Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features the ROG ScreenPad Plus to give gamers the advantage of a secondary screen for more usable onscreen space for gaming and productive tasks.

It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. It comes with either a 120 Hz 4K display with 100 per cent Adobe RGB color space coverage or a 300 Hz FHD display with a 3 ms response time and 100 per cent sRGB color space coverage. It comes with the upgraded Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) cooling system allows more power to be fed to the CPU and GPU without increasing noise levels.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 is a gaming powerhouse that can be specified with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU. It has up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory and features new fans and liquid-metal cooling. Both options have Adaptive-Sync technology, and ROG engineers worked on reducing the bezel size to offer a larger screen-to-body ratio for more immersive gaming.

The company was set to launch ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582), ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482), VivoBook S14 (S435), and the TUF Dash gaming laptop later in the day. Meanwhile, Asus also announced a new professional workstation motherboard 'Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI' supporting the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors and designed to unleash the computing power of the AMD WRX80 platform.

