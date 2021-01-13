New Delhi, Jan 13: Lenovo on Wednesday unveiled four new gaming laptops from its Legion gaming product line that utilises Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) next-generation mobile Ryzen processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The new models -- Lenovo Legion 7, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion 5 -- would be available from February 2021. Lenovo Legion's new 2021 laptops are among the first to feature the next-gen AMD Ryzen 5000 H-series mobile processors, said the company. The new Lenovo Legion 7 laptop sports the latest mobile processors for PC gamers -- up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs. CES 2021: New Asus ZenBooks, VivoBook S14 & TUF Dash Gaming Laptop Showcased.

It comes with the new 16-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Dolby Vision. The Lenovo Legion AI Engine optimises system performance via machine learning to deliver the highest possible frame rates whether your game is CPU or GPU-intensive.

The Lenovo Legion AI Engine is our smarter combination of best-in-class hardware, software, and machine learning that work together to overclock your PC's performance by routing Thermal Design Power (TDP) between the CPU and GPU to achieve maximum frames per second (FPS) in different games, the company said.

The Coldfront 3.0 thermal management system packs an intelligent intake system that features turbo-charged dual-fans and quad-channel exhausts with vapour chamber technology. The Legion Slim 7 is the successor to the world's lightest 15-inch gaming laptop with NVIDIA RTX graphics released in 2020, and now comes with AMD's latest processors.

It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with Max-Q Design GPUs. It has 15.6-inch (144Hz 1080p 100 per cent Adobe RGB or 60hz 4K 100 per cent sRGB) IPS display with Dolby Vision. Legion 5 Pro offers the same 16-inch QHD display as the Legion 7 and is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

Nahimic Audio provides immersive 3D audio, sound tracking, dual headphone sharing and surround sound using your Bluetooth speakers. The Legion 5 brings the balance of style and savage power to gamers in 15-inch or 17-inch sizes. It would also be available in two hues -- Phantom Blue or Stingray White.

It is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5800H Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. The company has also announced Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station which comes with an always-on charging capability that solves multiple power problems at once. It features hang-to-charge technology for the new Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset and a Qi-enabled base that charges compatible smartphones (up to 10W output) and other supported devices.

