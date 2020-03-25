Coronavirus Pandemic: OnePlus Shut Stores & Orders on Hold As India Faces Nationwide Lockdown

OnePlus Representational Image (File Photo)

As the entire country entered a 21-day complete lockdown to battle novel Coronavirus, various smartphone manufacturers have decided to take necessary measures for promoting social distancing. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, imposed complete lockdown till April 14, 2020. Joining the fight, OnePlus has decided to shut its stores across India, which came into effect immediately. Additionally, the company also announced to hold all the online orders throughout the country. Flipkart Temporarily Suspends Its Operations & Services Amid A 21-Day India Lockdown.

The Chinese smartphone maker took to Twitter to announce the same. The company mentioned in the message that the health and wellbeing of the employees, customers and partners is its top priority. Complying with the government's mandate to combat COVID-19 virus, it has decided to close all stores temporarily for the next 21 days. The company also mentioned that it would also be monitoring the situation continuously. It will resume the sales across the country according to the situation and circumstances. Flipkart, Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers & FreshToHome Hit A Major Blockade As Local Authorities Shut Warehouses & Harassed Their Delivery Boys.

Moreover, the company conveyed the message by posting a notification at the top, that reads ‘delivery may take a little longer than usual’ on its website. The current situation is also likely to impact the upcoming OnePlus 8 series launch. However, there is not much insight into the same. As per the rumours and leak details, the devices are likely to be unveiled on 14th or 15th April 2020. Coronavirus Impact: Vivo V19 India Launch Reportedly Pushed To April 3, 2020.

Apart from OnePlus, various other manufacturers including Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple have decided to comply with the government's mandate and temporarily suspended factory operations in India to fight against Coronavirus. We at LatestLY urge everyone to stay indoors and remain safe.