Mumbai, March 30: DeepSeek, the Hangzhou-based artificial intelligence pioneer, experienced its most significant service disruption since its debut, with its popular chatbot remaining offline for more than seven hours overnight. The outage, which began on Sunday evening, required the startup to deploy a series of emergency updates to restore functionality to millions of global users.

According to data from Downdetector and the company's official status page, the initial technical faults were acknowledged at 9:35 pm on Sunday. While the firm briefly marked the incident as resolved two through later, subsequent performance issues emerged on Monday morning, which were not fully rectified until 10:33 am. Seedance 2.0: RGV Declares ByteDance AI Video Tool ‘Murderer’ of Film Industry Leading to ‘Liberation’ and ‘Ultimate Democratisation’ (See Post).

DeepSeek Downtime for Leading AI Service

The extended period of inactivity is considered unusual for a high-profile application like DeepSeek, which has served as China’s primary competitor to Western AI models for over a year. Since the unveiling of its "R1" model in January 2025, the platform has maintained an operational record of approximately 99%, according to internal tracking data.

While the specific technical causes of the collapse remain unclear, DeepSeek has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the nature of the server failure. The disruption affected a wide range of services, leaving users unable to process queries or access saved chat histories during the peak hours of the outage.

Speculation Surrounding Major System Updates

The timing of the outage has sparked industry speculation that DeepSeek may be in the final stages of preparing a major model upgrade. Since its initial launch on January 20 last year, the company has faced intense pressure from domestic rivals, including Alibaba Group, ByteDance, and Tencent, all of whom released competing AI services during the recent Lunar New Year period.

Anticipation for the startup's next iteration remains high within the tech community. However, the company, known for its reserved public relations approach, has maintained silence regarding a specific timeline for new features or a potential "R2" model release that could explain the recent backend instability.

Market Context and Regional Competition

DeepSeek's rise has been a focal point for the Chinese technology sector, representing a breakthrough in cost-efficient AI training. The recent instability highlights the challenges faced by independent startups as they scale infrastructure to meet global demand. Maintaining uptime is critical as DeepSeek competes for dominance in an increasingly crowded digital landscape. DeepSeek V 3.1 Released: China's DeepSeek Launches Its New AI Model With Hyper Inference, Faster Thinking, and Advanced Agent Skills.

As services return to normal, analysts will be monitoring the platform for any subtle changes in performance or interface that might indicate a silent update. For now, the firm appears focused on stabilising its current infrastructure to prevent a recurrence of the weekend's prolonged connectivity issues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).