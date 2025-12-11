Mumbai, December 11: Deloitte made an AI-related mistake which resulted in a chaotic situation. The tech giant faced renewed scrutiny last week after a healthcare report it produced for the Canadian government was found to contain several factual errors believed to have been generated through artificial intelligence. Deloitte’s AI mistake raised questions about the reliance on the company for automated tools without human oversight.

The Independent reported that portions of the document included misidentified hospitals, incorrect descriptions of healthcare facilities in Newfoundland and Labrador, and paragraphs that appeared to be AI-generated. The report also mentioned that false citations were generated by artificial intelligence. X Money Launched: Elon Musk Confirms X-Powered Digital Payment System Released Internally for Testing; Global Launch Soon.

Deloitte AI Repeated Errors Raise Concerns Over AI Reliance

Because the report had been intended to inform provincial healthcare policy, experts warned that the inaccuracies could have misled decisions on patient care, resource distribution, and service planning. The incident also heightened broader concerns over the use of generative AI in government reports, where precision and accountability are crucial. This controversy came shortly after a similar error surfaced in Australia, where Deloitte agreed to refund approximately USD 290,000 following mistakes in a report for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations. That report contained fabricated academic references and a false Federal Court quote, which were later corrected in an updated version. Deloitte acknowledged the errors in citations and footnotes but maintained that the revisions did not alter the report’s overall conclusions or recommendations.

Deloitte Tax Pragya Platform

Deloitte India recently launched its new AI-powered platform, Tax Pragya, to help the tax professionals in getting detailed insights and input faster. The Tax Pragya platform is a tax AI agent that allows its users to research and learn faster along with offering cross-skilling across Income Tax, GST or Indirect Tax and Transfer Pricing, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, as mentioned by the company. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches ‘Your Algorithm’ Tool To Personalise Reels Recommendations in US; Launching Globally Soon.

Tax Pragya, unlike traditional research tools, goes beyond simply retrieving documents by handling complex tax queries, conducting detailed background checks, and delivering clear, well-supported answers. Its interactive chatbot allows users to explore tax documents and case laws comprehensively, making research faster and more efficient. Gokul Chaudhri, President of Tax at Deloitte India, said, "Tax Pragya marks a major shift in how business tax teams, large or small, can responsibly use AI to quickly access technical insights and make informed decisions."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Independent ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).