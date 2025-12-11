Elon Musk confirmed that the highly anticipated X Money platform has been launched internally for testing. He posted on X, "It has been launched internally." The official X Money account states that it is "launching in 2025" and "powered by X." According to reports, the new payments platform is currently being used by internal staff as part of early access. It is expected to roll out globally in the near future and will be integrated into X to make money transfers easier. The full public launch is likely to expand X’s push towards becoming an all-in-one financial and social platform. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Launches ‘Your Algorithm’ Tool To Personalise Reels Recommendations in US; Launching Globally Soon.

X Money Launched Internally, Confirms Elon Musk

It has been launched internally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2025

X Money Launched for Internal Staff for Testing

X MONEY IS LIVE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, PUBLIC LAUNCH NEXT Elon just confirmed it himself: “It has been launched internally.” The long-awaited payment system is running inside X, quietly tested by employees and early users while the rest of the world waits for access. X… pic.twitter.com/0LXamO161i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)