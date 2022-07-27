San Francisco: In order to make user experience hassle-free, tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is releasing a new Xbox dashboard update for beta testers that includes Discord voice integration. With this new feature, users will be able to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from their console, making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC. What Is Discord? Here’s How To Setup Your Discord Chat Server.

"Get ready to connect with your Discord friends and communities on Xbox! Discord Voice chat is coming to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles," Eric Voreis, Principal Programme Manager of Player Experiences and Platforms, said in a blogpost.

Discord Voice is coming to @Xbox. Hang out with Discord friends on voice chat while playing console games. Personal, cozy, cross-platform voice chat is gradually rolling out now (Xbox Insiders get early access!):https://t.co/xDy5Ul8wKP pic.twitter.com/GJ1Q37cnHq — Discord (@discord) July 20, 2022

According to the report, while playing on their console, users will be able to see who is on the call and speaking. They will now be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat. However, to link Discord account to Xbox, users must be at least 13 years old or other parental controls may apply. The company said that updates are now rolling out to select Xbox Insiders and will expand to more in the coming weeks.

