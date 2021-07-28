Discord is an instant messaging platform for creating communities. Each community is called a Server. Servers are filled with text channels in which a user can talk to other members. A User can also communicate via video calls, text messaging, voice calls, files and media in private chat boxes or communities. Discord was initially released on May 13, 2015, as a popular group-chatting app for gamers to build communities and talk. Since its launch, it has been gaining attention from the internet. Discord has now gained 140 million users and has become more popular during the Coronavirus pandemic as people have been working, playing games online. As of now, creating a Discord server is free of cost and there is no limit on the number of users, channels or communities you can create. In this article, we demonstrate below how you can create a Discord chat server in simple steps. Why Should You Use Discord Bots List?

1. Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Discord app.

2. Next step is to create an account on the Discord app.

3. After the successful creation of your account, click on the plus icon located towards the bottom left side of the screen.

4. Then tap on 'Create My Own'. You can also create a server by choosing from provided templates that you like.

5. Then you will come across two options - 'For a club or community' and 'For me and my friends'. Select whichever you like.

6. Next step is to give a name to your server, upload a profile picture, tap on 'Create Server' and you are good to go.

7. Discord will ask you to invite your friends to join and you can do the same by sending them your server's link.

8. You can also create various text channels and voice channels by clicking on the '+' icon to keep your friends entertained.

