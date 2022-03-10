Big Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Brian Armstrong have publicly demonstrated a positive outlook on the Metaverse. It’s development has been closely tied to the combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Artificial Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to innovate digital communication and interaction. As trendy as it sounds, there isn’t much detail on how it will look. With the metaverse narrative gaining popularity due to the rise of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the views of a crypto-native influencer such as Ash WSB can shed light on the idea of a Metaverse.

Ash WSB started off from humble beginnings as a crypto enthusiast to a well-known figure in the space. His consistency of being a high performer to share his experience and guidance to the community has been well received and garnered an audience of 400k followers on twitter. His interest in the various spaces of crypto has been valuable from DeFi, Blockchain gaming, NFTs and the Metaverse.

When asked about the definition of a metaverse, Ash WSB mentioned that in the eyes of blockchain, it is a blend of different decentralized applications such as socialFi, DeFi, NFTs and gaming, creating an engaged digital ecosystem through a virtual reality landscape. The technology behind it has been around for a while through AR,VR and AI. Countless publishings and engineering products have been created and have steadily built a firm foundation to become a reality. This may be difficult to digest but a clearer example would be the movie Ready Player One. He also says that in the Metaverse, you become who you want as an identity without any prejudice, giving the user the breath of a new existence and shaping it freely within the boundaries of the Metaverse.

In his personal view of a Metaverse, he says that the grand idea would be the ability to roam around different locations freely to interact and socialize with like-minded people digitally. Being a person who loves to support the community, the Metaverse would be an amazing avenue to engage with his supporters across the world that is currently complicated to do in reality. He also finds interest in the lucrative opportunities to conduct business within the Metaverse as the space could be more advantageous to the crowd that knows more about the underlying technology than the upper class.

When asked about his preference between a Metaverse or Reality, he mentions that being an anon crypto influencer already feels like a step towards the Metaverse and is excited to see what unfolds in the space for the coming years. On the other hand, he does enjoy various experiences and the hustle and bustle life has to offer. His advice is to stay grounded, give effort and research to what the Metaverse can provide but remember to stay healthy, be physically engaged and enjoy the best of both worlds.