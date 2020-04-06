E3 2020 Reportedly Gets Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns; Reimagined E3 2021 Will Be Held in June Next Year

E3 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

San Francisco, April 6: The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has notified its partners that ‘reimagined E3 2021 will be held from June 15 to 17 next year. The ESA cancelled E3 2020 last month due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but is now working on a "reimagined" event for 2021, reports gamesindustry.biz. Though the event will run for a few days, partners can host separate media gatherings and fan-targeted events at other venues in the area. Google Maps Shows Locations of Food & Night Shelters in Cities Across India To Help Migrant Workers Find Relief Centres.

In an earlier statement, ESA said: "After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry -- our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners -- we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles".

Other major gaming as well as tech events, including SXSW, the Game Developers' Conference, Facebook's F8, Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference, Google I/O 2020 have been cancelled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.