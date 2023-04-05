San Francisco, April 5: Elon Musk-run Twitter has been sued by a group of vendors who allege that the micro-blogging platform has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills, the media reported.

White Coat Captioning, YES Consulting and public relations firms Cancomm and Dialogue Mexico alleged in the proposed class-action lawsuit that Twitter is yet to pay bills ranging from around $40,000 to $140,000 for their services, reports CNN. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Announces ‘Verification for Organisations’ Now Available Globally.

The lawsuit has been filed in the California Northern District Court. Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has also filed four proposed class-action lawsuits and hundreds of arbitration demands on behalf of laid off Twitter workers, said that "Musk told Twitter vendors that, if they want to get paid, then sue".

"He is now getting his wish. Businesses, like employees, should not have to sue to get paid what they are owed," Liss-Riordan was quoted as saying in the report late on Tuesday. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter To Charge $1,000 per Month From Businesses for Their Gold Badges.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been sued by laid off contract workers who allege they should be treated at par with regular employees. The proposed class-action lawsuit claims that Twitter in November laid off numerous workers employed by staffing firm TEKsystems Inc without any advance notice.

The micro-blogging platform is also facing a lawsuit from a landlord in San Francisco claiming the company has missed rent payments, along with a couple of other lawsuits since Musk took over.

