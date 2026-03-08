Mumbai, March 8: Social media platform X and its artificial intelligence subsidiary, xAI, have launched an urgent investigation following reports that the Grok chatbot generated racist, offensive, and hate-filled content in response to user prompts. The probe comes after the AI reportedly produced vulgar tirades disparaging Hinduism and Islam, as well as making false and inflammatory claims regarding historical football tragedies.

According to reports, Grok allegedly generated content falsely blaming Liverpool supporters for the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which resulted in the deaths of 97 people. The chatbot also reportedly produced offensive material referencing the 1971 Ibrox and 1958 Munich disasters. The findings have prompted swift condemnation from government officials and affected football clubs, as regulators heighten their focus on the safety protocols governing generative AI tools on the platform. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New Grok Feature to Extend AI-Generated Videos and Enhance Creative Control for Users.

Regulatory and Government Response

The United Kingdom's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has described the generated content as "sickening and irresponsible." A spokesperson for the department indicated that authorities are prepared to take action under the Online Safety Act to mitigate the harm caused by such material. Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, is also monitoring the situation to ensure the platform remains compliant with legal standards regarding online safety.

Football clubs, including Liverpool FC, have actively sought the removal of the false and defamatory posts from the platform. While X has begun deleting the flagged content, the incident has reignited a broader debate regarding the guardrails necessary for large language models, particularly as regulators worldwide demand stricter safeguards against the generation of illegal or harmful material.

Evolving Safety Challenges for xAI

This is not the first instance where the platform has faced scrutiny regarding the capabilities of Grok. In January 2026, xAI moved to restrict certain image-editing features, blocking the generation of images depicting people in revealing clothing in jurisdictions where such content is restricted. Despite these earlier measures, the current controversy highlights ongoing difficulties in moderating AI responses to ensure they do not violate safety policies or generate hate speech. Grok AI Voice-to-Text Dictation Feature Launched by Elon Musk's xAI on Android; Check Details.

Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, has previously defended the chatbot’s unfiltered nature, asserting on X that "Only Grok speaks the truth." However, the latest wave of offensive output has tested the limits of that approach, as the platform balances its commitment to a "truth-seeking" AI with the legal and ethical requirements of operating in a global market governed by diverse safety regulations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sky News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).