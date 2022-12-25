San Francisco, Dec 25: Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet.

Farzad Mesbahi, a YouTuber who covers future technologies, tweeted: "On today's All In podcast @elonmusk says, We've gotten the expenses (of Twitter) under control, so the company isn't on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore".

To which Musk replied: "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do". ‘Parag Agrawal Arrested for Child Porn’ Fake News About Former Twitter CEO Is a Work of Satire Website ‘Vancouver Times’!

Earlier, Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter rolled out Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store.

The microblogging platform said that those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 or $4.99/month will need to upgrade their subscription to $8/month on the web or $11/month (or your local pricing) on iOS or lose their subscription. Twitter Didn’t Remove Suicide Prevention Tool, It Is Fake News, Says Elon Musk.

A few days ago, Musk showed his interest in offering people to invest in Twitter at the original $54.20 per share, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

According to news portal Semafor, Musk's money manager Jared Birchall has reached out to potential investors, "offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October".

