New Delhi, December 25: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has denied that the micro-blogging platform removed suicide prevention feature for its users, said the reports were "fake". Media reports earlier claimed that Twitter removed a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources.

"False, it is still there," the new Twitter owner said in a tweet. The reports, quoting Twitter executives, claimed the feature was removed and was being revamped. Replying to a user, Musk said: "Twitter doesn't prevent suicide". Twitter is Rolling out View Count, So You Can See How Many Times a Tweet Has Been Seen!.

"The message is actually still up. This is fake news," he added. The disappearance of the #ThereIsHelp banner, even if it was only momentary, led to criticism of Twitter from some consumer safety advocates, report Engadget.

A Twitter user said: "Mental health support and crisis prevention tools to help integrate with social platforms is incredibly important. Tumblr for example has been doing a great job now". Twitter Blue Allows Video Uploads Up to 2 GB in Size, 60 Minutes in Length.

"Fake News and its publishers should also be blocked on Twitter for a certain period of time," another Musk follower posted. The #ThereIsHelp banner pointed users to suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources when searching for certain content on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).