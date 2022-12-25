Social Media was flooded with posts criticising Parag Agrawal, after a satirical news that Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been arrested for possessing child pornographic contents after tipoff from Elon Musk went viral. The news further stated that the executive was arrested at his home in California by the FBI. However, the news was satirical but few social media users believed it to be true and started bashing Parag Agrawal by calling him a pedophile. A Twitter user clarified about the news and tweeted that "For everyone retweeting that Parag Agrawal was arrested for Child porn, The Vancouver Times is a satire site. Please stop." It was a work of satire website Vancouver Times. Twitter Files Part 2: Secret Group of Vijaya Gadde, Parag Agrawal Made Decisions Jack Dorsey Didn’t Know, Says Elon Musk.

Parag Agrawal Arrested for Child Porn

WOW: Former Twitter CEO Parag has been arrested for child porn https://t.co/wjuksR8iAi — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) December 25, 2022

A Twitter User Clears the Air

For everyone retweeting that Parag Agrawal was arrested for Child porn, The Vancouver Times is a satire site. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/Utg6wGhr7P — Ladybug🐞 Happiness is a Choice (@21polkmn) December 25, 2022

