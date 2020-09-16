Apple on Tuesday officially launched Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air & iPad 8 along side a couple of announcements regarding its OS. Apart from these, there was another interesting announcement that caught our eye - Apple Fitness+. The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced this fitness subscription service alongside the new Apple Watch Series 6. This subscription service will give users an uninterrupted access to workouts and instruction and music via Apple Watch or iPad. Apple Unveils Watch Series 6 with Blood Oxygen Sensor in COVID-19 Time, Cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air with A14 Bionic Chip.

Apple'a Fitness+ Subscription Service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 yearly. As a part of launch offer, the company is giving this service absolutely free for thee months with a purchase of a new Apple Watch. The company also mentioned during the launch that up to five members in the family can use this subscription service for no additional charge. This service will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the U.K. and the US before 2020-end.

Apple Fitness Plus (Photo Credits: Apple)

The subscription offers a huge catalog of video workouts that can be viewed on any iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. When a video is launched by a user in the compatible Apple device, it communicates with the user to initiate a correct workout in the Apple Watch workout app. The health metrics of the user are sent on realtime basis which can be viewed on their preferred screen used for workout. These metrics are subject to change as the workout progresses.

Apple Fitness Plus (Photo Credits: Apple)

According to the company, the in-house trainers will bring fresh workouts every week from its Fitness+ studio for the users. Making these workout sessions for interactive, Apple will also be offering videos with yoga, cycling, treadmill, walking, running, core exercises, strength and more. The main idea behind this service is to make workouts accessible anywhere and with any sort of equipment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 01:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).