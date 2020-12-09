Cupertino (California), Dec 9: Apple has announced that its fitness subscription service called Apple Fitness+ is set to launch on December 14, that can be shared with up to six family members at no extra cost. To begin with, the service will be available in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, before rolling out to other countries. Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualise right on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalised workout experience. Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India for Rs 59,900.

"We are excited for Apple Fitness+ to bring together the metrics from Apple Watch, great music, and a diverse and inspiring trainer team — in a uniquely simple, easy-to-access way across Apple devices — to encourage our users to get fit and stay healthy," Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior director of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service. Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services. The service aims to deliver personalised recommendations to help customers quickly get to their next workout, and uses Apple Watch to provide an engaging experience to help them stay motivated throughout.

At launch, customers can conveniently find Fitness+ in the tab located in the new Fitness app on the iPhone, which will also arrive on iPad and Apple TV, the company said. Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types, including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown.

Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore. In addition, when using Fitness+, all workout data will be saved in the Health app on iPhone, and neither calories nor the workouts and trainers users choose will be stored along with their Apple ID, Apple informed.

