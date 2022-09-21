Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will kick off on September 23, 2022. Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will bring massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, tablets, earphones, fashion products and more. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale a day prior. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed several deals and iPhone 13 is one of them. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale To Run From September 23 to September 30.

During the sale, Apple iPhone 13 will be available for purchase under Rs 50,000. Flipkart has teased the Big Billion Days Sale iPhone 13 offer asking the users to guess its price. According to the teaser, iPhone 13 base variant will be offered at Rs 49,990. The device was launched in India at Rs 79,900 but after the iPhone 14 Series debut, the company slashed its price. Now, the handset is available at Rs 69,900.

Grab a screenshot and show us your best guess #CrazyDealsoniPhone pic.twitter.com/QXWFYFhihy — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 14, 2022

Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to provide a 10 percent instant discount, which will bring the price down to Rs 44,991. Moreover, the e-commerce company might also offer up to 16,900 for exchanging an old smartphone for an iPhone 13. As such, it could bring the price even more lower to 28,091.

