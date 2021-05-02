The leading e-commerce giant Flipkart is back again with a new big saving days sale, which will run till May 7, 2021. The 6-day brings massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, gadgets, Smart TVs, audio accessories and more. As a part of the sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is listed on the site with a big discount of Rs 10,000. The phone can now be purchased at an effective price of Rs 44,999.

Apple iPhone 11 India Price Drops To Rs 44,999 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The e-retailer is also providing an additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 on transactions made via HDFC bank credit/debit card or debit EMI transaction. There's also up to 5 percent unlimited cash back offer via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 11 is now listed at Rs 44,999. However, the bigger 128GB variant is up for sale at Rs 55,999. In terms of specs, the phone gets a 6.5-inch Liquid Retina HD display, 12MP dual rear camera, 12MP front camera, A13 Bionic chip, and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).