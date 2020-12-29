After Electronics Sale 2020, Flipkart has announced a new 'Mobile's Year-end Sale 2020' beginning from today. Several smartphones are being offered with massive discounts during this sale. The e-commerce giant has tied up with ICICI Bank to provide 10 percent instant discount on credit cards, EMI transactions. Flipkart Mobile's Year-end Sale 2020 will last till December 31, 2020. Let's have a look towards the top deals of this sale.

Apple iPhone SE -

Apple iPhone SE was launched in India this year and available from Rs 39,900 via Apple India website. The device is now listed at Rs 32,999 for the 64GB model and gets a discount of Rs 6901 on Flipkart, other offers include 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on HSBC credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI Rs 3,667 per month and standard EMI option. The phone features a 4.7-inch retina display, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front shooter & Apple's A13 Bionic processor.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Samsung Galaxy F41 -

Galaxy F41 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 15,499 for the 64GB variant whereas the 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 16,499. Interested buyers will get 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank, Rs 100 off on BOB Mastercard debit card first-time transaction and more. The phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, a 64MP triple rear camera system, a 32MP front lens and an Exynos 9611 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Apple iPhone XR -

iPhone XR is one of the craziest deal in Flipkart Mobile’s Year-End Sale. The smartphone is listed with a price tag of Rs 38,999. The phone originally costs Rs 47,900 for the 64GB model. Buyers will get 5 percent off on HSBC credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, standard EMI and no-cost EMI options. The smartphone flaunts a 6.1-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front snapper, A12 Bionic processor and runs on iOS 13 operating system.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Mi 10T Series -

Mi 10T is available for Rs 35,999 for the 6GB model whereas the 8GB variant costs Rs 37,999. Mi 10T Pro with 8GB and 128GB phone is listed at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart. The Mi 10T Pro originally costs Rs 47,999. Sale offers include Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & more.

Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Launched (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Moreover, smartphones such as Realme 6, Vivo V20 Pro, Motorola Razr 5G, iPhone 11 Pro, Poco X3, Realme C3, Motorola Fusion One Plus, Oppo F17 Pro & Moto G9 Power are also being offered with an amazing discount.

