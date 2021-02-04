Fossil, the American smartwatch maker officially launched its Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch in the Indian market. The smartwatch is introduced as a toned-down version of the Fossil Gen 5 that was launched in India in November 2019. The fitness watch is available on the official website as well as on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in Silicone, Stainless Steel, Leather and Stainless Steel Mesh strap options. Fossil Gen5 Smartwatches With 1.3-inch Circular AMOLED Display Launched In India.

Fossil Gen 5 (Photo Credits: Fossil)

In terms of specifications, the watch features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x390 pixels and a pixel density of 328ppi. The fitness watch comes powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The Fossil Gen 5E Smoke Stainless Steel comes with 5ATM water resistance while the rest feature 3ATM water resistance.

Fossil Gen 5 (Photo Credits: Fossil)

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, Wi-Fi, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, off-body IR and PPG heart rate sensor. In terms of fitness tracking, the new smartwatch comes with Google Fit and can track activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio levels & more. Coming to the pricing, Fossil Gen 5E is priced at Rs 18,490.

