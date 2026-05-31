Gemini Spark Now Available for Ultra Subscribers in US

Google has officially rolled out Gemini Spark for its AI Ultra subscribers in the United States, introducing a sophisticated AI agent capable of operating as a continuous personal assistant. Unlike traditional chatbots that require manual prompts, Spark functions as a background agent designed to automate complex workflows across Google Workspace, third-party applications and even external web browsing.

Understanding Gemini Spark Capabilities

Gemini Spark is built upon the Gemini 3.5 model and leverages what the company refers to as the Antigravity harness. The agent is engineered to perform tasks independently, such as identifying hidden subscription fees within bank statements or generating consolidated daily updates from email communications. Because the system operates in the cloud, it continues to process instructions even when the user’s devices are locked or offline. Gemini Omni Launched: Google Unveils New AI Video Generator at I/O 2026.

The platform functions through three primary mechanisms: Tasks, which outline high-level goals; Schedules, which initiate actions based on specific timing or conditions; and Skills, which act as reusable instructional sets for completing recurring activities. This architecture allows the agent to monitor progress, adapt to changing requirements and execute multi-step workflows without constant user intervention.

Google Workspace Integration and Operational Limits

The integration with Google Workspace is extensive, allowing users to delegate tasks such as calendar management, document editing, and the creation of presentations. Within Gmail, the agent can summarise lengthy threads and organise inboxes, while its remote browser access enables it to navigate external websites and execute code. Users are provided with a dedicated monitoring panel to track the status of planned, active, and completed operations in real time. Google I/O 2026: AI Advances Announced for Search and Gemini.

Usage of the new service is governed by compute-based limits shared with other Gemini offerings. Users are currently permitted to run up to 15 concurrent tasks, though the system will not trigger new scheduled actions if this capacity limit has been reached. Google intends for this proactive agent to serve as a 24/7 assistant, significantly expanding the scope of its AI beyond simple conversational interactions.

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