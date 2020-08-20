Gionee is all set to make its re-entry into the Indian market with a new smartphone, which will be dubbed as Gionee Max. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased the handset on Flipkart, confirming some key details about the phone. The upcoming Gionee Max will go official in India on August 25, 2020. The e-retailer has also listed the handset on its official website revealing that it would be priced under Rs 6,000. The listing also focuses on the battery capacity of the phone, which will be 5000 mAh. Notably, the company hasn't disclosed any additional details of the phone. Smartphone Industry Likely to Produce 50,000 Jobs by December-End, Says Expert.

Gionee Max Smartphone Launching in India on August 25 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Chinese smartphone has been inactive from an action in the Indian market for over one year. The Indian wing of the Gionee was acquired by Karbon Mobile's holding entity - Jaina Group. It is the same company that brought back the iconic Sansui brand in India.

Gionee Max Smartphone To Pack A 5000 mAh Battery (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Since 2018, JIPL group has been managing the brand. It is almost a year since the company launched the Gionee F9 Plus smartphone in the country. For starters, the Gionee F9 Plus smartphone was introduced in India in September last year at a price of 7,690. Apart from smartphones, the brand also introduced three new smartwatches under its Smart ‘Life’ watches portfolio earlier this year.

These smartwatches from Gionee are targetted at fitness and modern lifestyle users. The most affordable smartwatch offered by Gionee is the GSW5 watch which is priced at Rs 2499. On the other hand, the GSW3-Senorita and Gionee GSW4 ‘Always on’ smartwatches cost Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,599, respectively.

