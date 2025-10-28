Google has responded that the reports that claimed that there was a Gmail security breach that impacted millions of users were "false". The tech giant assured, "Gmail’s defenses are strong, and users remain protected." Recently, various reports claimed that Gmail security breach exposed 183 million email passwords. It was reported by New York Post and others. It said that the stolen trove contained 3.5 terabytes of data of the users citing Troy Hunt, an Australian security researcher. The report cited Hunt and said that 183 million email passwords that included tens of millions of linked Gmail accounts were exposed in a leak. Nano Banana AI-Powered Image Editing Model Now Available in Search via Google App on Android and iOS.

Google Denies Gmail Security Breach Claims

Reports of a “Gmail security breach impacting millions of users” are false. Gmail’s defenses are strong, and users remain protected. 🧵👇 — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

