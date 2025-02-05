Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion

Apple Invites is a new app for iPhone users to create and share event invitations. It offers features for managing events and the Apple Intelligence suite.

Technology Deepak Gharai| Feb 05, 2025 12:35 PM IST
Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion
Apple Invites App (Photo Credits: Official Website, App Store)

New Delhi, February 5: Apple has introduced a new app called Apple Invites, which will help iPhone users to create custom invitations for any occasion. Users can download Apple Invites from the App Store or access it online through the iCloud website. The app is accessible to all iPhone users running iOS 18 or later.

Apple Invites offers features for iPhone users to help them to easily organise special events. Users can create and share invitations, respond to them, contribute to Shared Albums, and interact with Apple Music playlists. iCloud+ subscribers can also create invitations. Apple Invites can be downloaded for free from the App Store and is compatible with all iPhone models that are running iOS 18 or later. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform Testing ‘Impersonation’ Labels for Profiles, Will Soon To Introduce Grok AI Translation.

Apple Invites App Features

Hosts have complete control over their invitation experience. They can view and manage their events, share invitations through a link, check RSVPs, and select the details they want to include in the preview, such as the event background or a home address. Guests can view and respond to an invitation using the new app. They can also view the invitation on the web without the need of an iCloud+ subscription or even an Apple account.

Users can select an image from their photo library or choose from the app's collection of backgrounds, which feature various occasions and event themes in Apple Invites. Additionally, the app integrates with Maps and Weather to provide guests with directions to the event and the weather forecast for that day. ChatGPT on WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Interact by Sending Images and Voice Notes; Check Details.

Apple Invites also uses the Apple Intelligence suite to design unique event invitations. Users can access the built-in Image Playground feature to create original images based on ideas, descriptions, and photos from their library. Users can use Writing Tools which will help them to find the right phrase for the occasion. Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max that are running iOS 18.2 or later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
App Store Apple Apple Intelligence Apple Invites Apple Invites App iCloud iOS iPhone
