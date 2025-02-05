New Delhi, February 5: iQOO Neo 10R launch date is confirmed for March 11, 2025, in India. The iQOO Neo 10R will come with several upgraded features and specifications. Along with performance upgrades, the phone is expected to focus on design, display, and camera enhancements. The Neo 10R may feature a Snapdragon processor and an AMOLED display.

iQOO has been teasing its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. It seems to have a combination of sleek design and advanced features. The Neo 10R will feature a dual-tone colour design for a stylish appearance. The Neo 10R will be available on Amazon and iQOO’s official website. As per multiple reports, the iQOO Neo 10R price is expected to come in between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000 in India. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It may be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the Neo 10R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will offer a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate and stable 90FPS to enhance the gaming experience. Vivo V50 Launch Soon in India, Will Arrive in Rose Red Colour Option; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The smartphone will feature a dual camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) at the rear. However, it is not confirmed whether both cameras will have OIS or the primary sensor. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 10R appears to include a triple LED flashlight. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It may come equipped with a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone may include an Ultra Game mode with a built-in FPS meter. The iQOO Neo 10R may be equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, which is expected to support 80W fast charging capability.

