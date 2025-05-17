Mumbai, May 17: Google Play Store is an online platform and digital marketplace where Android users can access millions of applications for their needs. Previously known as Android Market, Google Play has become a go-to place for downloading and installing apps on various mobile devices from multiple categories, including social, news, productivity, photography, education, entertainment, and more. Google Play Store has around 3.3 million applications, and most of them are free.

Google Play regularly adjusts the applications in its "Top Charts" section in the "Top Free" category based on the frequency of downloads. The most downloaded app takes the number one spot, and others follow. This week, Kuku TV, ChatGPT, Kuku FM, Meesho, and Instagram have scored higher spots in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Confirmed To Launch Globally on May 27 in Two Colours Alongside Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Smartphones; Check Expected Specifications, Price.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is the number one application with the most downloads this week. It has beaten the JioHotStar application, which held the top spot for weeks. The Kuku TV mobile app has been downloaded by over one crore Android users and has 1.3 lakh reviews. It offers vertical content video for mobile devices and has premium HD shows, movies, short videos, and other types of content for mobile. It has a 4.2-star rating overall on the Google Play Store.

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a widely used artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. From generating images to offering text-based solutions (answers), ChatGPT has gained the second spot in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It has 1.64 crore reviews, 10 crore downloads, and 4.5-star reviews. ChatGPT also offers voice, which helps users talk to the AI chatbot for any answers.

Kuku FM

When it comes to engaging stories and audiobooks, Kuku FM has attracted many users since its launch. The application offers access to a wide range of audiobooks and series. It is available in seven languages in India. It is the third most downloaded Android app in the Play Store's Top Free category with over five crore downloads, 13.1 lakh reviews, and a 4.2-star rating.

Meesho

This week, Meesho is the fourth most downloaded application in the Google Play Store's top free app list. It is an Indian shopping platform where customers can buy items and sellers can sell them. Meesho offers products at affordable rates and has a wide range of benefits like free delivery, easy returns, and discounts. 50 crore customers have downloaded the Meesho app from the Google Play Store, 49.8 lakh have posted reviews about it, and it has received a 4.5-star rating overall. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘AI-Powered Photos’ Feature to iOS Beta Testers, Allows Users to Generate Images for Profile Pictures, Group Icons.

Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is a platform where users can post short videos and photos and create viral reels to entertain people. It is also the application where celebrities, journalists, and other influencers regularly interact with their followers. Instagram has more than 500 crore downloads, 16.2 crore reviews, and a 4.2-star rating. It is the fifth most downloaded application this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).