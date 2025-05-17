Realme GT 7 Dream Edition will launch in the global market on May 27, 2025, alongside Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T smartphone models. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it would launch the new models in two colours - #CEDC00 (yellow-green) and #00665b (dark teal green shade). Realme GT7 will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED 144Hz display, a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. The realme GT7 series may be priced around INR 35,000 in India. POVA Curve 5G Smartphone Launching Soon in India, Likely To Come With 144Hz Display; Check Details Here.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Coming on May 27, 2025 in Two Colours

