San Francisco, May 17: WhatsApp has been working on several upgrades in its user interface and adding new features regularly to offer an improved experience to users. The Meta-owned platform started focusing on introducing new features powered by artificial intelligence. Recently, WhatsApp rolled out an AI-powered chat wallpaper feature for iOS beta testers, and now it has begun rolling out a new feature called "AI-powered photos".

The new WhatsApp feature has been rolled out to the iOS beta testers (developers) via the TestFlight beta Program. It is rolled out via iOS 25.16.10.70 version. This feature will use Meta AI to generate AI-powered profile photos and group icons. To get the desired result with Meta AI, the WhatsApp users will have to provide a text prompt describing the image. WhatsApp's AI-powered photos feature will rely on the text prompt the users provide to generate fresh images instead of relying on existing photos. Grok Can Now Generate Images in Different Aspect Ratios, Elon Musk’s xAI Also Working To Add Sketch Pad for Users.

According to a post by WABetaInfo, with the help of new features, there would be new possibilities for personal expression. It said that WhatsApp users can generate avatars, themed visuals, and artistic illustrations to reflect their personalities or mood. WABetaInfo said that the WhatsApp AI-powered photos are already available on Android.

To create artificial intelligence-powered photos via Meta AI, WhatsApp users can go to app settings and select the option while updating their profile picture. For group icons, they can open group info and describe a theme via a text prompt. Meta AI then generates a unique image based on the input. iPhone 17 Air To Have Silicon-Anode Battery Tech for Power Efficiency; Check Expected Camera, Display and Other Specs of Other iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max.

WABetaInfo said that the new WhatsApp feature will be ideal for users who do not have a suitable profile photo. It can also help those who seek more privacy and creativity. It also helps group chats find fitting icons based on shared interests. Meta AI makes generating personalised images that match any theme or topic easy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).