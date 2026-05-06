‘Rainbow Cloud’ Spotted in Indonesia; Video Goes Viral

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Residents in Indonesia were treated to a rare celestial display last week as "rainbow clouds" appeared over the skies of Bekasi and Bogor. Footage of the phenomenon, characterised by shimmering patches of pink, green, and blue, quickly went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and sparking a debate among netizens regarding its origin. While some social media users characterised the event as "otherworldly" or a "sign of luck', Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has officially confirmed that the display was a natural atmospheric event. Meanwhile, videos and photos of "rainbow clouds" have gone viral on social media.

Scientific Explanation for the Phenomenon

According to local reports, the BMKG identified the sighting as cloud iridescence, a visual effect often referred to colloquially as "rainbow clouds" or "fire rainbows." The agency moved to clarify the situation following online speculation that hinted at artificial origins or "chemtrails." "The phenomenon seen in the video is a common occurrence in the atmosphere and is related to atmospheric optics," stated Ida Pramuwardani, Acting Director of Public Meteorology at BMKG. Bandar Membara Viral Video: Private Clip Leaks Online; Couple Summoned by Police.

Photos of 'Rainbow Clouds' Go Viral on Social Media

A brightly colored cloud was filmed over Bogor, Indonesia, this week, sparking conversations on social media as to its cause. Somewhat rare, the atmospheric phenomenon that causes these rainbow colors is called cloud iridescence. https://t.co/IAo7I5N2hx pic.twitter.com/7Dg7yGof2C — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 5, 2026

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A real rainbow cloud just painted the sky over Jonggol, Indonesia. Absolutely unreal! pic.twitter.com/ySEuOe0vO4 — The Figen (@TheFigen_) May 4, 2026

The Mechanics of Cloud Iridescence

The prismatic effect occurs when sunlight interacts with thin clouds composed of tiny water droplets or ice crystals of uniform size. Unlike a standard rainbow, which is caused by refraction and reflection, iridescence is the result of diffraction. When sunlight passes through these uniform droplets, the light waves are bent and separated into their component colours. For the effect to be visible from the ground, the clouds must be thin and positioned near the sun, though the sun's direct glare often masks the colours unless it is obscured by thicker cloud layers or the horizon.

Social Media Impact and Public Reaction

The most widely shared footage originated from the Jonggol area of Bogor, showing vibrant, shimmering hues dancing across the cloud edges. The visual spectacle led to a surge in atmospheric interest across Indonesian digital platforms. Viral Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dikha Performs His Moves At Indonesian MotoGP 2025 (Watch Video).

While such events are technically "common" in meteorological terms, they are rarely captured with such clarity in urban and suburban areas. BMKG officials noted that the specific conditions required - uniform droplet size and the precise angle of the sun - make these high-visibility events a treat for local residents and photographers alike.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).