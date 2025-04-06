New Delhi, April 6: Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is set to make a big comeback on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. Fans of the series may be excited to know that the popular game GTA VI is returning to these platforms. Grand Theft Auto 5 will be available on the Xbox Game Pass library, while GTA 5 Enhanced will be available for PC Game Pass users. Both versions will offer exciting new features and updates, ensuring that players can enjoy the latest content.

Microsoft will bring Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console users and, GTA 5 Enhanced to Game Pass for PC on April 15. Rockstar and Microsoft removed the game from the bundle in 2020 but added it again in 2021, 2023, and now in 2025, the return comes as the launch of GTA VI is just a few months away. As per reports, GTA 6 is likely to launch in September 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the PC version may arrive later, potentially in 2026. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Update: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Reveals Delay in Grand Theft Auto 6 2nd Trailer, Says Marketing To Begin Closer To Launch To Maintain Anticipation.

GTA V Enhanced will be available to play through PC Game Pass. The version will come with several new features and improvements. Players on PC will be able to get features like Hao's Special Works, which will include exclusive vehicles and more. There will also be new customisation options, such as Chameleon Paints and other additions that will make the gameplay exciting. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check System Requirements, New Character and Other Details.

When playing GTA Online, it is important that you and your friends are using the same version of the game to play together. If you are a Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Standard subscriber, you will have access to all available editions on console and PC, so you can download whichever version your friends are using. For those using PC Game Pass, both editions will be available to download and play, even if your friends are playing through platforms like Steam or Epic Games.

